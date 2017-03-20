Liv Cycling to host women’s-only trail session at Crankworx Rotorua

Join Liv athletes and ambassadors for an exclusive session on one of Rotorua’s best trails!

Liv Cycling is inviting female riders to enjoy an exclusive trail session alongside their athletes and ambassadors as they take over one of Skyline Rotorua’s most-exciting trails during Crankworx. Following the success of the A-Line Women’s Only Session held annually at Crankworx Whistler, Liv is expanding the Women’s Only Session across the globe.

From 9:00am to 12:00pm on the final Friday (March 31st, 2017) of Crankworx Rotorua, the Skyline “Mr. Black” trail will be turned into a women’s only zone. While solely a free ride session, attendees will be in company of Liv representatives, including Factory Off-Road rider Rae Morrison, who will be happy to offer advice and tips to help fully enjoy the trail features.

Dedicated completely to the female cyclist, Liv Cycling is committed not only to creating industry-leading products but also opportunities to grow and enrich the global women’s cycling community. Four years after the inaugural Liv A-Line Women’s Only Session in Crankworx Whistler, the event has become an annual highlight for many attendees as the 2016 edition attracted 150 riders of all ages, nationalities and experience levels to ride the world famous trail.

For the complete Liv experience, the all-new Hail and Hail Advanced bikes will be available for demo during the Women’s Only Trail Session in Rotorua. Designed with 160-millimeters of Maestro suspension, 27.5-wheels and women’s-specific geometry perfect for aggressive terrain, the Hail Advanced is Rae Morrison’s choice for the demanding tracks of the Enduro World Series. If you’d like to demo a Hail or Hail Advanced, please reserve your spot in advance through the Crankworx website, as availability is limited.

For event registration, demo bike reservations and complete details about the Liv Women’s Only Trail Session at Crankworx Rotorua, please visit: http://www.crankworx.com/event/liv-womens-only- trail-session/