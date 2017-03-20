Liv Cycling to host women’s-only trail session at Crankworx Rotorua

In: EVENTS, NEWS, Women By: Press release On: March 20, 2017

Join Liv athletes and ambassadors for an exclusive session on one of Rotorua’s best trails!

Liv Cycling is inviting female riders to enjoy an exclusive trail session alongside their athletes and ambassadors as they take over one of Skyline Rotorua’s most-exciting trails during Crankworx. Following the success of the A-Line Women’s Only Session held annually at Crankworx Whistler, Liv is expanding the Women’s Only Session across the globe.

From 9:00am to 12:00pm on the final Friday (March 31st, 2017) of Crankworx Rotorua, the Skyline “Mr. Black” trail will be turned into a women’s only zone. While solely a free ride session, attendees will be in company of Liv representatives, including Factory Off-Road rider Rae Morrison, who will be happy to offer advice and tips to help fully enjoy the trail features.

Liv_Crankworx_1

While an inaugural event at Crankworx Rotorua, the Women’s Only Trail Session has been a favorite of many riders at the last four editions of Crankworx Whistler.

Factory Off-Road Team rider and New Zealand native, Rae Morrison will be on hand to ride with attendees and lend her local knowledge.

Factory Off-Road Team rider and New Zealand native, Rae Morrison will be on hand to ride with attendees and lend her local knowledge.

Dedicated completely to the female cyclist, Liv Cycling is committed not only to creating industry-leading products but also opportunities to grow and enrich the global women’s cycling community. Four years after the inaugural Liv A-Line Women’s Only Session in Crankworx Whistler, the event has become an annual highlight for many attendees as the 2016 edition attracted 150 riders of all ages, nationalities and experience levels to ride the world famous trail.

For an entire morning, one of Rotorua’s best trails will be an exclusively women’s riding zone.

For an entire morning, one of Rotorua’s best trails will be an exclusively women’s riding zone.

For the complete Liv experience, the all-new Hail and Hail Advanced bikes will be available for demo during the Women’s Only Trail Session in Rotorua. Designed with 160-millimeters of Maestro suspension, 27.5-wheels and women’s-specific geometry perfect for aggressive terrain, the Hail Advanced is Rae Morrison’s choice for the demanding tracks of the Enduro World Series. If you’d like to demo a Hail or Hail Advanced, please reserve your spot in advance through the Crankworx website, as availability is limited.

For event registration, demo bike reservations and complete details about the Liv Women’s Only Trail Session at Crankworx Rotorua, please visit: http://www.crankworx.com/event/liv-womens-only- trail-session/

While not a ride clinic, the Women’s Only Trail Session is a great opportunity to ride with top-level riders and conquer new trail features.

While not a ride clinic, the Women’s Only Trail Session is a great opportunity to ride with top-level riders and conquer new trail features.

More EVENTS
Rocky Mountain Enduro Series brings fresh venues and variations for the weekend warrior to CO, NM, and UT
Press release
6 hours ago
Recap: Maxxis Summit 2017
Scott Williams
1 day ago
Santa Cruz Chameleon returns as a 29/27plus trail hardtail
Dirt Rag Contributor
6 days ago
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame now accepting nominations
Helena Kotala
6 days ago
NAHBS 2017: Day 1 Photo Dump
Helena Kotala
2 weeks ago
Comments
Latest Pics