Join us this weekend at the Philly Bike Expo!

October 31, 2017 Helena Kotala EVENTS, NEWS 0

We’re headed to the Philly Bike Expo this coming weekend!

The 2017 Philly Bike Expo is taking place November 4-5 at the PA Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Come by the show and check out over 150 exhibitors, including Dirt Rag!

We’ll have swag and merchandise for sale at our booth, including a selection of hats, new socks, Dirt Fest t-shirts, stainless pints, mugs and of course stickers! Subscribe to Dirt Rag Magazine at the show and get a FREE Green Guru Grand Zipper Pouch (while supplies last).

Can’t make the show? Stay tuned for our favorite findings and eye candy right here on our website throughout the weekend and next week, and follow @dirtragmag on Instagram for all the fun!

Check out the full exhibitor list and schedule, and we hope to see you there!

Related Articles

BIKES

Some Interesting Bikes of NAHBS 2017

March 13, 2017 Helena Kotala 0

There was no shortage of cool bikes to be seen at NAHBS this year. While it’s impossible for me to pick my absolute favorite, there are definitely a number that I noticed and appreciated for one

BIKES

NAHBS 2017: Day 1 Photo Dump

March 10, 2017 Helena Kotala 0

Hello from Salt Lake City! We’re here at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show, checking out some highly unique and interesting bikes and bike-related things from builders around the country and world. This is personally

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*