Introducing: The BC Bike Ride

The BC Bike Race is a 7-day stage race in British Columbia, Canada that takes place in July. This year, the organizers of the event are offering yet another BC experience—The BC Bike Ride. The Ride will take place August 5-13, 2017, and is open to 100 participants for its inaugural year.

Touted as “the ultimate road trip experience,” the fully-supported BC Bike Ride will connect 7 different communities and 14 unique areas of singletrack, all in a week’s time. It will explore lesser-known areas of the province, from trails to local culture and history. It begins in Vancouver, and will finish on the Pacific coast in the Great Bear Rainforest.

While the BC Bike Race has structured routes and is, of course, a race, the Ride offers mountain bikers more flexibility to adventure and explore under their own terms. They will provide shuttles, detailed route maps, recommended rides, and local guides, but it’s up to participants to decide how, how much, and where they want to ride.

All logistics will be taken care of, including transportation, meals, accommodations, and a nightly basecamp experience that includes unlimited craft beer, entertainment, and campfires.

Check out the BC Bike Ride website for more info, a full itinerary, and more.

Registration opens February 7.