Ibis announces new gravel/bikepacking rig, the Hakka MX

Ibis recently announced a brand new bike in its Hakkalügi line of cyclocross bikes, the Hakka MX. More oriented towards gravel and dirt road riding as well as bikepacking, the Hakka MX’s claim to fame is its versatility.

The carbon frame has the ability to run up to 700c x 40 or 27.5 x 2.1 tires, and offers either wheel size option with complete bikes. The frame also includes built-in fender mounts if you want to go the touring or commuting route.

The new Hakka MX will be available in two builds – SRAM Rival 1 or Shimano Ultegra Di2, as well as just as a frame and fork – and two different colors, red or black. The Di2 builds come with carbon wheels – either the 27.5 Ibis 735 rim or the brand new 700c Ibis D30 rim, which was launched along with this bike. While Rival builds come stock with alloy wheels, if you order a bike from Ibis you have the option to upgrade to carbon hoops off the bat if you so desire. The Hakka is also dropper post compatible, so there’s nothing keeping you from getting shreddy.

The Hakka MX sounds like a great mountain bikers road/gravel bike – but if you want to go full roadie on it that’s okay too.

The Hakka MX will be available from dealers the last week of this month.

Learn more: https://www.ibiscycles.com/bikes/hakka_mx/

Features: