How To: MTB Brake Setup

This in a series of skills videos by Harlan Price of TakeAim Cycling covers the topic of one-finger braking and how to properly set it up.

Harlan Price has been contributing to DirtRag for over a decade through articles and has coordinated the skills area and MTB clinics at Dirt Fest for the past five. A former professional photographer turned professional racer, Harlan owns and runs TakeAim Cycling, a MTB skills company putting on camps and clinics throughout the east coast. He is based out of the Shenandoah Valley in Harrisonburg VA.

This first in a series of skills videos, covers the topic of one-finger braking. Setting bikes up for this is one of the first things riders should try to do, but is often overlooked by shops and riders alike. If set up properly, it allows riders to relax more and be in greater control through all terrain. The placement of brake levers is key, so watch and learn how to properly them up.