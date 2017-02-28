First Impression: Trek Fuel EX 7

The Trek Fuel EX 7 exceeds the price limit of our $2,500 Trail Bike round up by a measly hundred bucks, but we decided it was so well spec’d that we couldn’t pass it up.

For the current generation, Trek increased the Fuel EX to 130 mm of travel, giving it more aggressive trail geometry. Ross Rushin, marketing manager of Trek, explained, “130 mm is also a response to riders asking for the one bike that does everything. Riders loved the 120 mm Fuel EX, but they loved it even more when we [Trek] put a 130 mm fork on the [EX] 9 model.”

With an aluminum frame, a RockShox Revelation RL fork, FOX Float EVOL shock, 2×10 Shimano Deore and SLX drivetrain, KS dropper and Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes, the EX 7 is one capable machine straight out of the box. However, as you desire to tinker and fine-tune your set-up, the EX 7 offers a great foundation to upgrade from as well.

With the addition of Boost spacing, this 29er trail bike can easily be converted into a 27plus for some added versatility. The 3-inch Nobby Nics on 40 mm rims had plenty of mud shedding room between the fork and chainstays.

