First Impression: Pivot LES

When Pivot made subtle updates to their LES for 2017, the sliding dropouts and sub 70º head angle which made the LES a crowd pleaser when it first came to fruition in 2012 remained intact. As Gordon “Quadsworth” Wadsworth, the 3x National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series singlespeed champion states, “Budda don’t need no grease.”

With geometry unchanged, the biggest update is the addition of Boost spacing, which now allows the LES to accommodate a 2.8 inch 27plus tire on a 40 mm rim. It also made the switch to internal routing for all its cable and housing, including Di2 integration and dropper routing.

The LES is a fairly unique hardtail with it’s more trail oriented geometry and is one of the few carbon singlespeed options out there. It can even fit TWO bottle cages within the front triangle (sizes M-XL). We requested this bike to arrive as a singlespeed and with the 120 mm Fox 34 which made it fairly close to the Kona Honzo CR I reviewed in issue #198. I am eager to have access to both these bikes as they are often stacked up against one another on the hardtail wishlist.

Also worth mentioning, Pivot Cycles just announced they now offer a 10-year warranty on all their carbon frame purchases after June 1, 2017 from an authorized dealer.

