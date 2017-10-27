First impression: Carver Ti All-Road

Carver’s Ti All-Road is a mountain biker’s road bike. It’s more than ready for rough road rambles, gravel grinds and singletrack shortcuts.

Built from 3/2.5 titanium alloy, the All-Road comes with a lifetime warranty and crash replacement discount. Stock frames come in 2 cm size increments (from 44-62 cm) and retail for $1,400. For $200 additional, Carver offers the option of making custom geometry tweaks.



Our standard size 56 cm frame features the optional Pinion drive interface, which adds $500 to the asking price ($1,900 total).

The Pinion P1.9XR gearbox provides nine speeds spanning a 568 percent gear range, and the rear sliders permit proper tensioning of the Gates Carbon Drive belt. The Paragon dropout inserts feature vertical wheel slots, making it a breeze to remove and reinsert the quick-release wheel while maintaining proper belt tension.

The low-slung, central location of the Pinion gearbox made its 4.9 pounds weight less noticeable than the rearward weight bias of internally geared hubs. I appreciated the balanced feeling, especially when venturing onto dirt or skittery gravel.

The All-Road fits tires up to 700×45, and our test bike came with WTB Riddler tires of that size. With the rotund road rubber, the All-Road felt at home zipping down gravel roads, and romping over roots and rocks on local singletrack.

Carver designed the Ti All-Road to fill the popular gravel grinding, light touring and bikepacking niches. My first impression is that the bike is well-suited for all of the above. This is a very versatile platform, and I can envision builds ranging from fast and furious to rough and ready.

