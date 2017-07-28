First Dirt Fest West Virginia a success!

After seven years of annual Dirt Fests at the Allegrippis Trails in Pennsylvania, we hosted our first annual Dirt Fest West Virginia at Big Bear Trail Center this past July 14-16, and we’re happy to report that it was a rousing success!

Big Bear Lake Trail Center proved to be the perfect venue for the event, with trails that provide challenging terrain for riders of every skill level, a big flat airstrip for the expo area and camping, and infrastructure like a fire pit, large pavilion and stage.

“We’ve been discussing a second Dirt Fest location for years, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners than the Big Bear people. The trails are incredible, and the stage, communal fire pit and giant pavilion kept the vibe super mellow” says Dirt Rag founder, Maurice Tierney. “Not to toot our own horn, but for a first year event, Dirt Fest West Virginia was nothing short of excellent” says Trina Haynes, associate publisher, “and Evan Gross, RMM’s event coordinator, is proving himself to be the right choice to expand the events side of our business.”

Heavy rains on Friday kicked off the weekend, but most attendees didn’t let that cramp their style and the trails recovered quickly. Can’t miss trail highlights and favorites include Fern Trail (the name says it all), The Pines (off of the Race Loop trail) and of course the infamous Crack, for which Crack Trail is named.

Massanutten Bike Park offered a number of different clinics throughout the weekend. Other organized events included a Stroopwafel and Coffee ride every morning, an all-mountain ride featuring segments of the Big Bear Enduro race, the Ride of Attrition presented by Maxxis, a kid’s race and several women’s rides.

Vendors included presenting sponsor Pivot Cycles, Maxxis, Five Ten, Yakima, Giro, Bike-tube.net, Erra Creations, Handup Gloves, Mulberry Gap, BikeFlights.com, Shimano, Scott Sports, Ibis Cycles, Salsa Cycles, Trek Bicycle, SRAM, Red Bull, DIRT Components, Genuine Innovations, SR Suntour, Industry Nine Componentry, KHS, Vee Tire, Pro Gold Lubricants, KMC Chains, VeloFix, Wicked Girl, Massanutten Resort, Quick Service Bike Shop, Proudfoot Cycles, Stan’s NoTubes, Fox Racing Shox, Oskar Blues, and Pathfinder of WV.

With well-attended group rides and skills clinics, live music all weekend, the 900 first-year attendees drove home tired, dirty and ready to return next year. Over 20 states (and Canada) were represented.

Thank you to all the attendees, vendors and hard-working volunteers who helped make this event great! We couldn’t have done it without you.

Keep Reading: Check out this event report from one of our contributors, Uncle Dan.

Join us for our third event of the year, Bicycle Times Adventure Fest, the weekend of October 13-15, 2017 at Stokesville Campground, Virginia. It’ll be a weekend of riding, camping and camaraderie with the same great Dirt Fest atmosphere but also including supported road and gravel rides and plenty of family-friendly activities. Visit www.bicycletimesadventurefest.com for more info and sign up for our bi-weekly events email newsletter to stay up to date on all our events.