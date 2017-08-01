Do something epic: August is IMBA Epics Challenge Month

This month, the International Mountain Bicycling Association is challenging riders everywhere to get out and ride their local IMBA Epic or nominate their favorite backcountry singletrack ride for this designation.

An IMBA Epic is a demanding, mostly-singletrack experience in a relatively-backcountry setting that is at least 20 miles in length. Currently, 37 IMBA Epics can be found in almost every region of the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, Iceland and Wales.

IMBA encourages riders to head to the trails and share their experiences with the hashtag #imbaepics on social media for a chance to score some swag. You can also nominate your favorite ride that meets the Epic criteria through the end of the month.

Keep Reading: Check out some of the IMBA Epics that we’ve covered here on Dirt Rag here.

What is your favorite IMBA Epic? Or, what is your favorite trail that SHOULD be an IMBA Epic?