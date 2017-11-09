Dirt Rag Issue 202 is here!

Dirt Rag 202 is about to shelves and mailboxes all over the world. Here’s a glimpse of what is inside:

Columns and Readings

Watts Dixon ponders parking prejudices, Stevil eulogies a good friend, and Rebecca Rusch bids us farewell.

Our former web editor, Katherine Fuller updates the rules of the trail from her new desk at IMBA. Trey Richardson talks the real talk with Tinker Juarez, revealing that decades of winning races doesn’t always make for smooth sailing.

In Access, Brian Fox reminds us of the importance and viability of paper maps.

Features

Our access editor, Leslie Kehmeier traveled to Norway and returned with amazing images and some great stories. We share them with you in Riding with Vikings.

A New Hope tells the story of the U.K. made enduro machine, the Hope HB.160. Zach White traveled to the small valley that Hope calls home and managed to wrangle some ride time on one of the rarest production mountain bikes on earth.

We don’t usually mess with gift guides, but when we do, we don’t mess around. Dirt Rag staffers picked a few items we know and love to help you fill in the blanks on your wish lists.

Plus tires are now five years old. Where are they headed in the next five years? We ask a range of industry experts to weigh in on the future trail tires in Plus Tires: Five Years Gone.

Reviews and Stuff

The Surly Big Fat Dummy is either the answer to years of prayers or just big, fat and dumb. If you fall into the second camp, this probably isn’t the magazine for you.

The Wolf Ridge certainly cuts a distinctive profile. We reveal if the ride from this new suspension concept is as distinct as its looks.

The Oddity Punk Rock Jazz is equally as distinctive but from a totally different universe. Dirt Rag’s visual warlock, Stephen Hayes rides and reviews this titanium beauty.

Also in this issue: Carver Ti Pinion All-Road bike, Tepui rooftop tent, Restrap bikepacking bags, Bontrager 29×3.0 tires and more.

