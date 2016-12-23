Dirt Rag Expanding Dirt Fest Event Schedule in 2017

In October 2016 Rotating Mass Media announced the hiring of Evan Gross as Events Coordinator. Gross, along with the rest of the RMM staff, has been busy expanding the events lineup for 2017.

Dirt Fest Pennsylvania Presented by Pivot Cycles will take place at Raystown Lake on May 18-21, 2017, welcoming festival goers on Thursday—a day earlier than in the past. One brand new bike park. Two expos: the usual expo at Susquehannock peninsula and a new expo at the Seven Points bike park. Three nights of live music and fun. Four days of riding, demos, food and fun. Dirt Fest Pennsylvania registration opens January 1, 2017 at 12:01 a.m.

Dirt Fest West Virginia is scheduled to take place at Big Bear Lake Trail Center on July 14-16, 2017. Why West Virginia? Why not? Dirt Fest has grown steadily since its inception, proving what we’ve known all along: that mountain bikers just want to have fun! Raystown is all about flow, while Big Bear adds technical flavor to the weekend. Dirt Fest West Virginia offers convenient camping, a community bonfire, a trailside vendor expo, food, two nights of live music, and an extensive trail network with technical flavor and even some sweet enduro action. Attendance is limited for the inaugural year, so sign up early. Dirt Fest West Virginia registration opens February 1, 2017.

You’ll find the same Dirt Fest vibe at both events, with plenty of great trails and a welcoming space to hang out and talk bikes. Come join the tribe at either location—or better yet, at both! It’s really not a question of which event, but a question of how many sick days you can save up.

Save the dates and look for more information when registration goes live on January 1, 2017.

About Dirt Rag Dirt Fest: Originally held in 1991 and ’92, and then reborn in 2010, Dirt Fest is a celebration of bikes, trails, camping, music and fun. Over the last seven years the event has raised more than $58,000 for the trails.