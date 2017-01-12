Canfield Brothers Updates Carbon EPO

Canfield Brothers just rolled out with updates to the EPO, a hardtail 29er that was launched in 2015 as the brand's first carbon bike, designed for aggressive all-mountain riding.

“As our first carbon fiber frame, the EPO continues our tradition of making bikes that we want to ride,” said Lance Canfield, co-owner and designer. “And that includes hardtail 29ers that are as much fun pointed downhill and in the air as the are efficient on the way up. And with the EPO’s carbon frame, we really created a bike that we love to look at almost as much as we love to ride it.”

The EPO features a 66.8-degree head tube angle with a 140mm fork, paired with short (414mm) chainstays for nimble handling. The carbon frame is built up with Canfield’s own C2 wheels, cranks and chainring, Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, and a RaceFace cockpit and Turbine dropper.

New for this year, Canfield has added an XL size (in addition to M & L) and stealth dropper routing, and offers the frame in a sleek gloss black finish.

Other features:

142 x 12 dropouts

ISCG 05 tabs

Integrated headset cups

1x or front derailleur compatible

Threaded 73mm bottom bracket

3-pound (1450g) carbon frame

The EPO retails for $1,499 frame only or $3,899 complete. Check out canfieldbrothers.com for more info.