Bell to Expand Women’s Joy Ride Program

Following the Bell Joy Ride program’s broad success across the country in its initial year, Bell has expanded the program from eight to 12 markets for 2017, helping continue its mission to get more women mountain biking, more often.

Created for all women who love mountain biking, the Bell Joy Ride program continues its mission with the addition of six new ambassadors and four new regions.

“In only the first year of the program, everyone involved at Bell has been amazed by the dedication, growth and enthusiasm of the Joy Ride ambassadors,” said Heather Cooper, Brand Director for Bike and Powersports at Bell. “As Joy Ride moves forward at full-speed, the team can’t wait to see what 2017 holds.” The purpose of the Bell Joy Ride program is to partner with ambassadors in regions across the country to inspire women to start mountain biking by hosting rides with an atmosphere that is a stress free and non-competitive. Focusing on skills-development, confidence, and community, the program has helped inspire a diverse range of female mountain bikers—ranging in age from 12, to over 60 years old. Since the launch of the of the Bell Joy Ride program in April 2016, more than 2,400 women have joined Bell at 50-plus ride events across North America, sharing their passion for mountain biking.

Bell will bring all of the new and returning ambassadors to Santa Cruz, California in March to the Joy Ride “Camp” where they will meet the team and get indoctrinated into the program. The ambassadors will get the opportunity to experience a Girls Rock ride to be hosted at Ibis Cycles headquarters so that they can experience firsthand the group that inspired the program.

As the ambassadors head back to their local regions, they will be tasked with starting monthly women’s mountain bike riding programs that capture the spirit of Joy Ride. Bell will provide field support including a guidebook, digital tool kits, promotional gear and budget to quickly empower and cultivate these riding programs in their local areas.

New regions/ambassadors:

-Amber-Lyn Streiff, Santa Rosa, CA

-Jamie Armitage , Golden, CO

-Natasha Weis, Gig Harbor, WA

-Lauren Hutchinson, Boone, NC

New ambassadors in current regions:

-Susan Douglas, Coeur d’Alene, ID

-Jaclyn Delacroix, North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Returning regions and ambassadors:

-Missy Petty, Knoxville, TN

-Amber Krueger, Madison, WI

-Samantha Jones, Kansas City, MO

-Veronique Pardee, Tucson, AZ

-Kendell Ryan, Richmond, VA

-Nina Karpoff, Edmonton, AB

To find out more about the Bell Joy Ride program, visit https://www.bellhelmets.com/joy-ride-program.