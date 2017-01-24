Beer Me: Red Beer

In: BEER ME By: Dirt Rag Magazine On: January 24, 2017

This bloody mary recipe will make your lips tingle and warm your face, but you’ll make another.

Words and photo by Shannon Mominee.

bloody-mary-red-beer

You may think that beer and tomato juice is sacrilegious, and maybe it is depending on the beer. My mom mixes bottled Michelob Lite with it, hardly a beer at all.

I turn the volume up a bit and put a personal spin on the Michelada Espana or “Mexican Breakfast.” Experimenting to meet your taste is encouraged and there are recipes on the internet, but my basic blend is a 12 ounce can of Tecate poured into 3-4 ounces of Trader Joe’s Bloody Mary mix, a few dashes of hot sauce, a touch of ground black pepper, a wedge of jalapeño and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Stir gently.

This blend will make your lips tingle and warm your face, but you’ll make another. It’s also a great way to enjoy vitamins A and C with lycopene.

Please consider supporting this website by making a donation via Patreon.
More BEER ME
Beer Me: Deviant Dale’s IPA
Jon Pratt
1 week ago
Beer Me: Deschutes Brewing Chainbreaker White IPA
Adam Newman
2 weeks ago
Beer Me: Dogfish Head Burton Baton
Dirt Rag Contributor
3 weeks ago
Beer Me: Doppelbock
Dirt Rag Contributor
4 weeks ago
Two Great Craft Beers From Behind the Zion Curtain
Dirt Rag Contributor
1 month ago
Comments
Weekly Giveaway
Win two tickets and hotel accommodations to Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival
Latest Pics