Beer Me: Red Beer

This bloody mary recipe will make your lips tingle and warm your face, but you’ll make another.

Words and photo by Shannon Mominee.

You may think that beer and tomato juice is sacrilegious, and maybe it is depending on the beer. My mom mixes bottled Michelob Lite with it, hardly a beer at all.

I turn the volume up a bit and put a personal spin on the Michelada Espana or “Mexican Breakfast.” Experimenting to meet your taste is encouraged and there are recipes on the internet, but my basic blend is a 12 ounce can of Tecate poured into 3-4 ounces of Trader Joe’s Bloody Mary mix, a few dashes of hot sauce, a touch of ground black pepper, a wedge of jalapeño and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Stir gently.

This blend will make your lips tingle and warm your face, but you’ll make another. It’s also a great way to enjoy vitamins A and C with lycopene.