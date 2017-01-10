Beer Me: Deschutes Brewing Chainbreaker White IPA

In: BEER ME By: Adam Newman On: January 10, 2017

There is a distinct lemon zest followed by a mild hoppy aftertaste, but it’s subtler than a traditional India Pale Ale.

chainbreaker-white-ipa

Beer and bikes go together like similes and metaphors. Deschutes Brewing out of Bend, Oregon, is embracing the love affair with its new Chainbreaker White IPA, a light, citrus-tinged brew perfect for postride refreshment.

It pours light and clear, with a minimal head. There is a distinct lemon zest followed by a mild hoppy aftertaste, but it’s subtler than a traditional India Pale Ale. In fact, if it didn’t say IPA on the bottle I would never have known it. Hop-haters shouldn’t immediately pass on this one. It has a traditional wheat beer’s thirst-quenching smoothness, but it doesn’t quite swing into the served-with-a-slice-of-fruit territory. At 5.6 percent ABV it’s milder than most IPA’s too, so you can enjoy a second before you hit the trail (but not the road). IBUs clock in at a middle-of-the-trail 55.

The name is inspired by the Cascade Chainbreaker, a legendary mountain bike race in central Oregon. Chainbreaker was a special edition brew at first, but has since spread in six packs and cases across the country.

