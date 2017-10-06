Apply now for the QBP Women’s Bike Mechanic Scholarship!

The QBP Women’s Bike Mechanic Scholarship Program is back for its fifth year! QBP scholarship coordinators are pleased to offer scholarships for 32 women to attend the 2-week Professional Repair and Shop Operations class at UBI in Ashland, Oregon thanks to support from Michelin, Park Tool, SRAM, United Bicycle Institute (UBI), Jagwire, Ergon, Saris, Finish Line, Kryptonite, DT Swiss, Surly, Swiftwick, Dero, and Stan’s NoTubes.

The scholarship was created with the recognition that the bike industry needs to reach out to more women and serve them more effectively. It’s dedicated to increasing gender diversity of people on bikes by supporting the development of women working in bike shops.

“It’s no secret that women have been historically unrepresented in cycling. Increasing accessibility for these individuals leads to a diverse future for our industry. Scholarship recipients gain a wealth of knowledge that helps them serve their communities better and helps them to create a more inclusive environment,” says Kaitlin Johnson, Women’s Bike Mechanic Scholarship Program Director at QBP.

Recipients will receive a full-tuition scholarship to attend UBI’s Professional Shop Repair and Operations Workshop. Additionally, lodging at the Ashland campus will be paid for and provided. Scholarship recipients must be available to attend one of two classes, January 29-February 9, 2018 or October 15-October 26, 2018. Recipients will receive a small stipend upon completion of the class to help offset travel and meal expenses. Applicants must be women, trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, or intersex U.S. residents who are currently employed at a bike shop in the U.S.

Applications will be accepted from October 2-October 31, 2017. Winners will be announced on or before January 5, 2018.