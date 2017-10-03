Ante Up for the Trails of Santa Cruz, win a Santa Cruz

The Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz (MBOSC) launched its “Ante Up for Trails” campaign today to raise money for trail construction and maintenance projects and cycling events in Santa Cruz County, California. Some current projects include:

New 30+ Mile Trail Network in San Vicente Redwoods: MBOSC took a leading role on the design of a 30+ mile trail network that is scheduled to begin construction in 2019.

New Trails in Pogonip, Harvey West, and DeLaveaga Parks: MBOSC is working closely with the City of Santa Cruz to incorporate new mountain bike opportunities into city parks, including a directional downhill mountain-bike trail and new multi-use trails to improve connectivity.

New Dirt Jumps and Pump Tracks: MBOSC is currently working with Santa Cruz County to bring a new dirt jump facility to the Farm Community Park in Soquel, and with the City of Watsonville to bring an asphalt pump track to Ramsay Park in the heart of Watsonville.

“MBOSC has already made some amazing progress for mountain biking in this area, and we’re stoked to support them with a bike for this campaign,” said Santa Cruz Bicycles COO Joe Graney, noting that a similar effort netted more than $40,000 for MBOSC last year. “Their plans to bring new singletrack and events to our hometown is great news for our employees, riders in the region, and riders from around the world who visit, tour our solar-powered bike factory, and ride the trails right out our front door.”

The “Ante Up for Trails” campaign will run until November 13. For every $5 donated, donors will receive one entry for a prize drawing of any production Santa Cruz bicycle of their choice.

“Santa Cruz Bicycles has been pivotal in advocating for sustainable mountain biking here and around the world,” said MBOSC Marketing and Events Director Amanda Schaper. “They regularly contribute cash, product, and sweat equity to ensure the future of mountain biking, and we’re very thankful to have them as a partner as we work towards expanding sustainable trail access in the Santa Cruz area.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.mbosc.org/anteup.