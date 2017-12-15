All-City releases the Electric Queen

All-City has added the Electric Queen, a 27plus hardtail, to its small lineup of mountain bikes.

The Electric Queen is a steel-framed 27plus trail hardtail with a 120 mm suspension fork and stealth routing for a dropper post. It fits 27.5 x 3.0 or 29 x 2.25 tires and features modern trail geometry and a short wheelbase. The frame features Boost spacing, a 44 mm headtube, two water bottle mounts and All-City-designed thru-axle dropouts with a removable derailleur hanger for singlespeedability.

All-City says:

The Electric Queen was expressly made for maximum fun.It had to be gravity capable, climb like a banshee, cruise across town, encourage you to play in the pump track and dirt jumps, and slay single track like no other. It was a laundry list of hopes and dreams and hot dang do we feel like this shred sled delivers on all fronts.

The Electric Queen retails for $2299 as a complete bike and $750 as a frameset. It is currently available at All-City dealers. You can find more info on the complete geometry, specs and build kit here.

