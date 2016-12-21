2017 Vida Women’s MTB Series Clinic Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for all six clinics of the 2017 Vida Women's MTB series.

Originally launched in 2013, the VIDA MTB Series has evolved into, “a full-fledged movement of women who are shifting the paradigm of what it means to be a female rider.” Taking place in and around the Rockies, the VIDA MTB Series provides clinics that focus on just about every aspect of mountain biking, from skills development to expanding the overall appeal of our dear sport to more women.

Registration for the 2017 series is now open. The six events of the series are open to any an all women of all degrees of skill and experience.

Here’s a brief rundown of the events:

Sedona MTB Festival (March 4) Sedona, AZ

As part of the legendary Sedona festival, the one-day VIDA clinic will offer women some skills coaching, organized singletrack rides, a yoga session and a tech talk from Stan’s NoTubes.

Valmont Bike Park (May 20) Boulder, CO

This one-day clinic will feature clinics designed to hone skills and confidence around the multitude of bicycle awesomeness of the Valmont Bike Park.

Beti Bike Bash (June 3) Lakewood, CO

Sponsored by Yeti Cycles, the legendary Beti Bike Bash is the world’s largest women’s-only mountain bike event. The one-day VIDA clinic will be held at Bear Creek Lake Park on Saturday, while the full-deal Beti Bike Bash will be on Sunday.

Trestle Bike Park (July 1-2) Winter Park, CO

Trestle Bike Park, which is undergoing trail expansion, is the site for the two-day VIDA clinic, which will offer lift-assisted and trail riding, along with great food, yoga and socializing.

Snowmass Bike Park (August 5-6) Snowmass, CO

The second two-day VIDA clinic of the season descends upon Snowmass for two great days of riding, tech presentations, and socializing.

Golden Giddyup (September 10) Golden, CO

“Part Ride. Part Race. All fun.” Billed as, “the world’s first ‘endurando’ of all time (enduro + Grand Fondo),” this unique community-sponsored event also focuses trail stewardship. For each clinic registration, VIDA will donate $15 to JeffCo Open Space Parks.

Additionally, VIDA will be on-hand at the Yeti Tribe Gathering, which is an exclusive event for Yeti owners. The date for this event will be sometime in July. Check the Yeti Tribe Gathering web site for more info.

Register now for any and all 2017 VIDA clinics. Keep in mind that pricing is discounted for multiple clinic registrations – the more events you sign up for, the cheaper they are.

Dirt Rag is a proud partner of the 2017 VIDA MTB Series.