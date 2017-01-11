2017 Ladies AllRide MTB Skills Camp Registration Now Open

The Liv LadiesAllRide: Powered by SRAM is a series of women's-only mountain bike skills camps across the United States. A talented team of coaches inspire ladies to have fun on bikes while teaching them valuable skills and showing them what they are capable of, both on and off the trail.

The mission of the LadiesAllRide program is to grow the presence of women in mountain bike communities across the nation (and world) through fun, educational skills camps. Bringing ladies together to enhance their mountain bike skills also helps them use riding as a tool to enhance their lives.

As Director of Inspiration for LadiesAllRide, Lindsey Richter (formerly Voreis) explains, “Our Ladies AllRide coaching philosophy is built around the technical components of riding as well as the symmetry between mountain biking and life. We understand how women can get stuck with negative, debilitating thoughts that inhibit their growth on a bike and in life. It starts by giving them the tools to have a deeper understanding of the sport. When ladies begin to understand what their bikes need from them to get through changing terrain they can accomplish more than they thought possible. The goal is to help women understand the mechanics of the sport, while also helping them get out of their heads and into the ride.”

Liv Cycling has been the title sponsor of the program since its beginning, with presenting sponsor SRAM and a long list of other brands continuing to offer their support of the growing women’s movement in the sport. At each camp, participants have the opportunity to demo the latest Liv bikes, such as the Hail 1 and Embolden 1, as well as Five Ten shoes, G-Form pads, Camelbaks, Smith helmets, RockShox Reverb droppers, and more.

For 2017, LadiesAllRide has added two new locations for a total of 9 camps across the U.S.

2017 camp dates and locations:

March 18-19 Ocala, Florida

April 8-9 Sedona, Arizona

May 13-14 Bentonville, Arkansas

June 3-4 Bend, Oregon

July 1-2 Bend, Oregon

July 8-9 Grand Targhee, Wyoming

August 5-6 Big Sky, Montana

Sept 9-10 Lyndonville, Vermont

Sept 16-17 Brevard, North Carolina

Visit the Liv LadiesAllRide website for more info and to register.