2017 IMBA Courses Now Open, With More Training Options

The IMBA Instructor Certification Program offers professional training and certification to those leading group rides or teaching skills clinics. They have been establishing a nationally-recognized standard for mountain bike lessons, while continuing to grow a network of instructors. More instructors means that more new riders have access to a course so that they can enter the sport with the safety and knowledge to have a great time and grow their skills.
IMBA Instructor Trainers are current and former pro racers and coaches in a variety of mountain biking disciplines.
New instructor training opportunities for this year include a Level 2 Recertification course and a revamped Level 3 Certification which includes additional skills (pumping, jumping, and berm cornering).
The IMBA Levels of Certification are as follows:
Level 1: 24-hour course that certifies an individual to guide rides and teach fundamental skills. This course focuses on group and risk management, with an intro into skills instruction.
Level 2: 30-hour course that certifies an individual to teach intermediate mountain biking skills, including body positioning, braking, shifting, climbing, descending, body/bike separation, wheel lifts, and more.
Level 3: 30-hour course that certifies an individual to teach advanced mountain bike skills, including bunny hops, drops, high-speed cornering, pumping, jumping, and more.
Registration is now open for certification courses through April. Registration typically opens about 2 months before the event, and new courses are continually being added to the schedule, so check back often! You can find the course schedule here.