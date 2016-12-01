2016 Dirt Rag Top 10 Stories

Here's our exhaustive list of the ten most popular stories that have appeared on the Dirt Rag web site in 2016.

Those year-end best-of and retrospective top-10 lists have become as much a part of the week between Christmas and the New Year as returning unwanted girts and trying to look productive while sitting at work. We figure you deserve some Dirt Rag in your year-end reading lists, so behold 2016’s ten most popular stories on the Dirt Rag web site. We simply looked at some data and chose what you read the most, and we put it all on this list. Thanks for a great year, and we look forward to more awesomeness in 2017!

10. Trek releases longer-travel Fuel EX 27.5 Plus



Trek took its massively successful Fuel EX 29″ trail bike, and created an entirely new, longer-travel version built around 27.5 wheels. This murdered-out rig moves, “out of the long-legged XC realm into do-it all trail bike territory.” More…

9. First Ride: New Maxxis 27plus, 27.5 and 29 Inch Tires



Justin and Emily traveled to Georgia to learn about the plethora of new rubber from Maxxis, and to spend some time riding all of the fresh tires. Here’s their detailed post. More…

8. First Ride: New Santa Cruz Bronson and 5010



Roughly two and a half years after the initial release of the Bronson and 5010, both bikes have been updated with more progressive geometry and the third iteration of Santa Cruz’s VPP suspension design. More…

7. Review: Santa Cruz Tallboy



The name may remain the same, but this is a whole new Santa Cruz Tallboy. One of the biggest changes is that the Tallboy can now run 27plus wheels in addition to 29″ hoops. More…

6. Downhill champ Steve Smith passes away at 26

2016 has seen the passing of many beloved celebrities. Unfortunately the mountain bike world has not been spared. Downhill legend and beautiful soul Steve Smith died in May following a motorcycle accident. More…

5. First Ride: Specialized Stumpjumper FSR 6Fattie



The S-Works Stumpjumper FSR 6Fattie features 150mm of travel up front and 135mm in the back. Along with 27.5 x 3.0-inch tires mounted to 30mm rims, this is one exciting bike. More…

4. Review: Santa Cruz Hightower CC



As a replacement for the Tallboy LT, the Hightower is a modern trail bike that is informed by the Nomad, Bronson and 5010. Its 135 mm of travel has the magical combination of bottomless travel and wallow-free feel. More…

3. Review: Specialized Stumpjumper FSR faceoff



Which Stumpy is right for you? We rode the 29, 27.5 and 27plus back to back to back to bring you this special test. We go deep to give you all the info you need to make an informed decision. More…

2. Inside Line: First ride on the 2016 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR



The Specialized Stumpjumper FSR has certainly proved to be a popular bike this year. It was one of the original mountain bikes, and it’s now one of the most advanced mountain bikes available. More…

1. Rank and File: Full suspension trail bikes under $3,000



Full-suspension mountain bikes are no longer the exclusive domain of people with deep pockets. We take a look at six of the more affordable models available, and offer this summary to help you choose. More…